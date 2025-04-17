Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPK opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

