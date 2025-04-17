Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

