Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,739 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 256,049 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 4.2 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

