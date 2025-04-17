Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,182 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This represents a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.