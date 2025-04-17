Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. The trade was a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $469.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.87 and its 200-day moving average is $479.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

