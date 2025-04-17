Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Boot Barn worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 509,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.62.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

