Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WD-40 Trading Down 1.6 %
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.