Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.6 %

WD-40 stock opened at $217.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

