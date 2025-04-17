Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:RCI Q1 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

