Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apple FY2025 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Apple stock opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

