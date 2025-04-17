Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vertex Q1 Earnings

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vertex in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Vertex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. Vertex has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

