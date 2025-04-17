ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.48 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.14.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.8691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 205.19%.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Free Report ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

