Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

