EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,935 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

