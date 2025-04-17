Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

