Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,506 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

