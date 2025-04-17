Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

