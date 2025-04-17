Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,110,809.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,399.18. This represents a 17.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $154,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,117,614. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

CORT opened at $64.60 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

