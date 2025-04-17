Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 566,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Essent Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

