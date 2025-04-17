Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

