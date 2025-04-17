Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,711 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $114,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 586,249 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

