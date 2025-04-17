Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

