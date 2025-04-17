Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

