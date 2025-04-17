Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

