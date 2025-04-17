Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,628.25. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jones Trading upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.