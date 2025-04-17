Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.