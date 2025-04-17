Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,542,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $33,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,902,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.