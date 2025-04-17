Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.5 %

LOPE stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

