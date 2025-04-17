Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Midland States Bancorp worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -118.10%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

