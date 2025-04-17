Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

Five Below stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $154.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

