Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Concrete Pumping worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 49,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBCP

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.