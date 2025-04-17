Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Belden by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 708,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Belden by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 111,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Belden by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Down 1.4 %

Belden stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.