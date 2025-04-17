Federated Hermes Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.