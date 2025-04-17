Federated Hermes Inc. Has $540,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.