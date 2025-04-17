Federated Hermes Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Astronics worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astronics by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,783,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $803.78 million, a P/E ratio of -119.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

