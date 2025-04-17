Federated Hermes Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after buying an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Corteva by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after acquiring an additional 488,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

