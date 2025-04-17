Federated Hermes Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First American Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

