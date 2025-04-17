Federated Hermes Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Autoliv by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management increased its stake in Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.70%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

