Federated Hermes Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after acquiring an additional 669,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,541,000 after purchasing an additional 264,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.9 %

ELF stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.