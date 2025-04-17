Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

