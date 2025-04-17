Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $590,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in WNS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.