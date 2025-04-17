Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $658,000 in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,234,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,778,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vista Energy by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,320,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Vista Energy Price Performance

VIST opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.