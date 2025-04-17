Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $54,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

