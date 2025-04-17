Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,654,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,872,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $582.34 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.97.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

