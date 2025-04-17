Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 421.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400 over the last three months. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

ETD stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $660.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

