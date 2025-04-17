Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

SNV stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

