Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,720. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,159.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,663. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Chewy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

