Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.24.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

