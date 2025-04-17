Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1,375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,346.09.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,691.76 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,872.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,031.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

