Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,558 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,786,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,589,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $71,211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $116.18 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

