Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.88.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLT opened at $209.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

